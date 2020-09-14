Connie Matsui Sells 32,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HALO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. 1,259,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -106.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

