ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $156,376.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.20 or 0.02506724 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,785,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

