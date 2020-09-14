Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

