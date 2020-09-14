Cream Finance Market Cap Hits $26.82 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $26.82 million and $23.80 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for $178.87 or 0.01732877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 58.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00296886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01571030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00194895 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

