Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 99.1% in August

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.57. 503,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

