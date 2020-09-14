Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 30,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,947,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $3,328,500.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,257 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $3,496,640.98.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of -236.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

