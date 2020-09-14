CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,324,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $221,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $158.59. 1,260,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

