CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Down 83.8% in August

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 223,134 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 14,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,686. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

About CTR COAST MLP &/COM

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

