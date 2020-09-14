Curve DAO Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $110.11 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $85.45 million and $110.11 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00017679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.04724875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,324,453,272 coins and its circulating supply is 46,898,404 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

