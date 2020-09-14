Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) were up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 267,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 375,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

