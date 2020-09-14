Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.30. Danaher posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.87. 1,890,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.67. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $210.57.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.