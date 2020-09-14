Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 51.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,179,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.87. 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

