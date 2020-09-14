DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $79,442.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,321.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.02145574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00754251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

