Datacoin Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $8,196.84 and approximately $21.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004819 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

