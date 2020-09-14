David Alexander Meredith Sells 2,774 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $345,307.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EVBG traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 383,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,491. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.38. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everbridge by 109.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after purchasing an additional 493,184 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 65.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 302,403 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $30,429,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $28,179,000.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

