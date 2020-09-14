Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in August

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nord/LB lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.