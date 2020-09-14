Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,407,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

