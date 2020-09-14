DEXTools One Day Volume Reaches $3.26 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $4.73 million and $3.26 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00296886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01571030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00194895 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 190,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,069,332 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

