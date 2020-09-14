Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Sells $3,412,657.45 in Stock

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) CEO Edward W. Stack sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $3,412,657.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward W. Stack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $14,169,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

