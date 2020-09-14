Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.31 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,424. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,134,716.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,041 shares of company stock worth $15,847,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

