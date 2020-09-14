Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.34. Dicks Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $56.26. 1,628,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,041 shares of company stock worth $15,847,998. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,416 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.