Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $60.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.37 million and the lowest is $60.30 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $32.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $245.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.54 million to $247.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.52 million, with estimates ranging from $263.36 million to $317.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 3,788,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,058. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

