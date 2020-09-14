Digiwage Price Up 25.9% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $24,246.32 and $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00346784 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010543 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000471 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.