Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,524.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $5.72 million and $8,524.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $58.92 or 0.00573095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 100,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,992 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.