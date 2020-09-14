Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Discovery Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Discovery Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,538. Discovery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 26,307 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.