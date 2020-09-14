DMM: Governance (DMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.72 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00004920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.93 or 0.04823999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,882,369 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

