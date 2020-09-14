Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to report $7.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.49 billion and the highest is $8.18 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $32.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $33.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.27 billion to $34.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,034. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

