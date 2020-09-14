Dune Network (DUN) Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $4,731.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00287834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.01563885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00192305 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 502,692,306 coins and its circulating supply is 400,755,517 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

