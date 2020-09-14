DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 73.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period.

KSM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.02. 13,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,643. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

