Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $821.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce $821.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $823.85 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $884.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $665,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 220,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

