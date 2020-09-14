EagleX One Day Trading Volume Hits $102.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. EagleX has a market cap of $13,809.62 and $102.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. In the last week, EagleX has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00286589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.01565809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00190988 BTC.

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

