Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $19.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $106.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

