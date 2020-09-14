Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EOI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,357. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.