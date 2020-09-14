Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $723.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $837,008.42 and $723.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.04731264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005191 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00061917 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037775 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

