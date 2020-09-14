Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0012

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $113,888.90 and approximately $824,831.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.84 or 0.04654464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

