Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Emcor Group during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $914,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 247,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.05.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.