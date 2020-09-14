Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Emcor Group during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $914,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 247,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.05.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

