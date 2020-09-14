Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $25,904.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,182,298 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

