Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce sales of $168.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.39 million and the lowest is $165.10 million. Employers reported sales of $198.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $695.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.10 million to $703.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $679.14 million, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $717.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Employers stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,638. The stock has a market cap of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.10. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Employers by 414.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Employers by 39.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Employers during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

