EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post sales of $714.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $709.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $762.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 157,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,679. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

