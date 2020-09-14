Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 65.3% in August

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Engie has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

