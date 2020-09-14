Enjin Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.80 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $132.49 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.36 or 0.04719645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

