Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.70 and a 200 day moving average of $353.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

