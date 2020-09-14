Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.50 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Nike by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.00. 8,559,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.16.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.