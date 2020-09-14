Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.88

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00008580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $623,238.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 23,809,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,505,703 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.