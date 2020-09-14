Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.16% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 551.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

ETHO stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

