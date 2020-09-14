Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.07. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.16. 2,086,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after acquiring an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

