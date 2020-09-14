Everus Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $5,936.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.04527401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00061182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,026 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

