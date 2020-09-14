Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 4,515,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,154,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after buying an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,612,000 after buying an additional 777,140 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $77,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after buying an additional 137,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after buying an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

