Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.27 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.