Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 7.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 562,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 694,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 205.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

